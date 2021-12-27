Report: Anthony Averett suffered fractured rib on Sunday

The Ravens continue to suffer injuries in their secondary.

Cornerback Anthony Averett had to exit Sunday’s game with a chest injury and now there’s a little more clarity on what happened.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Averett suffered a fractured rib during the contest and it will be a challenge for him to play against the Rams on Sunday.

Averett was carted off the field midway through the first quarter after going low to tackle C.J. Uzomah on a 16-yard gain.

Averett has started 14 games for Baltimore this year, making three interceptions and 11 passes defensed. A fourth-round pick in 2018, Averett has appeared in 44 games with 21 starts in his four-year carer.

The Ravens already have Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve, with Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

At 8-7, Baltimore will host the Rams on Sunday.

