Report: Anthony Averett broke his right thumb

Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett will be sidelined for a few weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Averett broke his right thumb during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. Averett needs surgery and will likely be out for a month.

That makes Averett a candidate to go on injured reserve. He would be eligible to return after a four-week stint on the list. Teams may bring back eight players from IR in 2022.

Averett signed with Las Vegas as a free agent in March and started the season opener alongside Nate Hobbs and Rock Ya-Sin at corner. It’s unclear exactly when Averett suffered the injury but the Raiders declared him out at the beginning of the second half.

Averett started 14 games for Baltimore last season and recorded his first three career interceptions.

