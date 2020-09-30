Report: Another Titans player tests positive for COVID-19

It appears the Tennessee Titans have had another player test positive for COVID-19, which would make four players in total who have tested positive for the virus.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, a fourth Titans player learned he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning after the round of tests administered on Tuesday. We don’t have the name of the player who tested positive, though.

The good news from Pelissero’s report is that all of the other tests for both the Titans and Minnesota Vikings came back negative, so this should be the end of the line for positive tests for now.

This comes on the heels of the Titans seeing eight positive tests following the Week 3 game, which included three players and five personnel.

The three players were defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson, all of whom have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

It remains to be seen if this latest positive will impact the Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 game.

The contest is still scheduled to take place on Sunday, but the league has reportedly not ruled out moving it to Monday or Tuesday to give the Titans some extra time to prepare, seeing as how they can’t re-enter their facility and practice until Saturday at the earliest.

There is also an avenue to postpone the game and reschedule it if the NFL decides that’s the best course of action.

