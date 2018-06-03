Report: Another reason why Red Sox parted ways with Hanley Ramirez

There was the .163 average in May, the emergence of Mitch Moreland (nine homers, 28 RBI, .292/.355/.606) as a power bat, and, of course, the $22 million he likely would've been owed next season.

But Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and FOX Sports offered another reason why the Red Sox have parted ways with Hanley Ramirez.

"Some with the team believe the removal of Ramirez from the clubhouse will create more room for others to assert themselves and become leaders," Rosenthal said in a video on FOXSports.com. "One player who is a top candidate to assume such a role? J.D. Martinez. Dustin Pedroia is the only other prominent veteran among the team's position players and he is back on the DL."

We know that Martinez is showing plenty of leadership with his bat so far this season by hitting .321 with a major league-leading 19 homers and 50 RBI.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE