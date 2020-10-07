REPORT: Another Raiders tests positive for COVID-19

The Raiders placed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. It was the first positive test the Raiders had so far during the 2020 offseason. Unfortunately, it doesn’t[appear to be an isolated case.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, another player for the Raiders has tested positive for COVID-19. While that player has yet to be named, it likely will be announced during the day as the team will need to make a roster move.

A player on the Las Vegas Raiders has tested positive today per source. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020





We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available, but suddenly, their Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs is now in doubt. Will the Raiders have to close down their facility like the Titans did last week? Or are these positive cases isolated? We should find out more in the upcoming days.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.