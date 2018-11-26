Report: Angels release Alex Meyer

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports that the Angels have released pitcher Alex Meyer. Meyer was designated for assignment last Wednesday and the Angels unsurprisingly didn’t get any bites for a trade.

Meyer, 28, missed the second half of the 2017 season and all of 2018 due to a right shoulder injury. He underwent surgery on his labrum in September 2017 and has spent the time since recovering. He suffered a setback earlier this month.

Between 2013-15, Meyer was one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. He was the Angels’ big get in August 2016 when the Twins acquired Hector Santiago. As an Angel, Meyer made just 18 starts across parts of two seasons, posting a 3.94 ERA with 99 strikeouts and 55 walks in 89 innings.

Meyer should still get an opportunity to pitch somewhere but his road back to the majors should be considered long.