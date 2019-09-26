Report: The Angels would consider firing Brad Ausmus if Joe Maddon became available

A few years back the Chicago Cubs hired Rick Renteria as their manager. After one season they fired him. Not because he did a bad job but because Joe Maddon got loose of his contract with the Rays and became a hot property free agent. The Cubs hired the man they wanted even if it meant firing a guy they probably would not have otherwise fired.

History could repeat itself in Anaheim in the very likely event the Cubs let Maddon go when his contract expires following Sunday’s game. Ken Rosenthal, on what could happen in that scenario:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to major-league sources, the Angels would consider moving on from Brad Ausmus, 50, and bringing back Maddon, 65. Maddon spent 31 years in the Angels’ organization, the first 19 as a minor-league catcher, scout, manager and hitting instructor, the final 12 as a major-league coach and two-time interim manager.

Rosenthal also notes that there are two other teams with managers under contract — the Mets and the Phillies — who might consider the same sort of move to land Maddon. Mickey Calloway and Gabe Kapler have been under fire at times this year so such a move would not be quite as surprising. Especially given that they, unlike the Angels, are likely to be contenders next year and might view Maddon as a put-us-over-the-top kind of hire. In Anaheim it’d be a longer road back to contention, most likely.

Either way, I feel like we’re going to have a lot of managerial moves this offseason. Buckle up.