Report: Andy Reid becomes NFL's highest-paid coach in deal that runs through 2029

The Chiefs announced contract extensions for president Mark Donovan, General Manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid on Monday night. They did not announce the length of the extensions.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, though, reports that Veach and Reid are locked up through 2029.

Reid, 66, has faced retirement questions each of the past two offseasons. He should not hear any talk of it after his extension.

He will be 71 when the contract ends.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told Reid after last season that he wanted to make him the league's highest-paid coach, and now Reid is, per Pelissero.

Reid will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame five years after his retirement. He ranks fourth all time in regular-season wins with 258, trailing only Don Shula (328), George Halas (318) and Belichick (302). His 26 postseason wins are five behind Belichick.

The Chiefs have an opportunity this season to do something that has never been done — a Super Bowl threepeat. They have three Super Bowls since 2019, including the past two titles.