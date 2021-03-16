Report: Andy Dalton agrees to one-year, $10 million deal with Bears

Word arrived Monday that the Bears were interested in Andy Dalton. They closed the deal today.

The former Cowboys and Bengals quarterback agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. He has a chance to earn another $3 million in incentives.

The deal is the same as the one Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly agreed to with the Washington Football Team last night.

Dalton will join Nick Foles in competition for the starting job in Chicago.

It reunites Dalton with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who was Dalton’s quarterbacks coach for one season and his offensive coordinator for two seasons with the Bengals.

Dalton started nine of the 11 games he played for Dallas last season, completing 64.9 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Dak Prescott was lost for the season in Week 5.

Dalton, 33, previously spent nine seasons in Cincinnati and earned three Pro Bowls.

