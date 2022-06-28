Report: Andrew Whitworth, Aqib Talib expected to be part of Amazon’s TNF coverage

Aqib Talib has already gathered broadcasting experience on FOX since retiring from the NFL, but Andrew Whitworth will get his first taste of it this year. According to the New York Post, both former Rams players are expected to be part of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” studio team.

Whitworth retired this offseason, playing until he was 40 years old – and playing at a high level, too. He was the Rams’ starting left tackle during their Super bowl run last season, spending the final five years of his career in Los Angeles.

Talib, 36, last played with the Rams in 2019, his final season in the NFL. He spent two years with Sean McVay’s team, playing 13 games and picking off one pass.

Talib has been excellent and entertaining as part of FOX’s NFL coverage, and he’ll be great in-studio with Amazon, too.

Whitworth said after the season that he wasn’t sure what the next step was for him but he wanted to stay around the NFL, either working with a team or as a broadcaster. This will be his first foray into the latter, bringing his insightful analysis and knowledge of the game to Amazon’s coverage.

