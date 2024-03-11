Report: Andrew Van Ginkel agrees to two-year deal with Vikings

The Vikings agreed to terms with Andrew Van Ginkel, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the edge rusher will sign a two-year, $20 million contract that includes $14 million guaranteed.

Van Ginkel is the latest defender to leave the Dolphins, following Christian Wilkins (Raiders), Brandon Jones (Broncos), Jerome Baker (free agent) Keion Crossen (free agent) and Xavien Howard (free agent).

He rejoins Brian Flores in Minnesota after the two spent three seasons together in Miami.

In five seasons with the Dolphins, he totaled 250 tackles, 17 sacks, 57 quarterback hits, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Van Ginkel ranks 43rd on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.