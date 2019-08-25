Report: Andrew Luck retiring from NFL

In the most stunning story of the year in the NFL, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has reportedly decided to retire.

Luck will announce his retirement on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After dealing with a leg injury throughout training camp and the preseason, Luck is described as mentally worn down and ready to walk away.

The news comes as a complete shock: Luck has been widely regarded as one of the sport’s prototypical franchise quarterbacks since his days at Stanford, and when the Colts selected him with the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, they believed they had an All-Pro quarterback for years to come.

Luck had great success early in his career, leading the Colts to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons.

But a shoulder injury cost him the entire 2017 season, and although he played well in 2018, he wasn’t the same quarterback. The leg injury this year has apparently made him question his love for the game, and now he’s ready to walk away, in what may be the most shocking retirement in NFL history.