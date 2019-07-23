Report: Andrew Luck “ready to roll” for training camp

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck sat out the final weeks of the team’s offseason program with a calf injury in a decision that everyone from the team said was due to an abundance of caution with a vital member of the team.

They went on to say that the expectation was that all would be well with Luck when the team opened up training camp. The Colts will be on the field for the first time on Thursday and it appears that the prediction about Luck’s status was on the mark.

Indianapolis placed defensive end Carroll Phillips on the physically unable to perform list on Monday, but Luck avoided any designation that would keep him off the practice field. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Luck is indeed “ready to roll” this week.

Luck’s shoulder was a big storyline for the Colts heading into last season, but the calf injury never rose to the same level of concern. That’s a plus for all involved with the Colts’ bid for a second straight trip to the postseason.