Report: Andrew Bynum wants to make NBA comeback

Andrew Bynum last played a game in the NBA in March of 2014. The former Los Angeles Lakers big man traveled around from team-to-team, first with the Philadelphia 76ers, then with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and finally with the Indiana Pacers.

About to turn 31 years old, Bynum now apparently wants back into the NBA.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, and via a video of Bynum working out that was recently posted to social media.

Via Twitter:

Former Lakers two-time champion and All-Star Andrew Bynum has hired representation in attempts of NBA comeback at age of 30 and scheduling team workouts before training camps. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2018



