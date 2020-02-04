Report: Andre Iguodala will sit out season if not traded to agreed-upon team

Andre Iguodala — the guy with the three rings and a Finals MVP trophy at home — will likely get traded before Thursday. He’s been away from the Grizzlies all season (and they are exceeding expectations even without him, thank you very much), an agreed-upon arrangement while Memphis looked for a trade partner.

But not just any trade partner, apparently Iguodala has given the Grizzlies a list, and if they ship him elsewhere he is threatening to sit out the season, according to David Aldridge of The Athletic.

This is meant to scare off certain suitors for Iguodala. From Memphis’ perspective it shouldn’t change one thing — trade him to the team that makes the best offer, if Iguodala doesn’t suit up for his new team, that’s not the Grizzlies’ problem.

The consensus around the league is that Dallas — with an offer of the Warriors second-round pick (a high one this year) and Courtney Lee‘s expiring contract — is the fallback offer, but the Grizzlies are looking for a first. Sources have said a number of playoff-bound teams have kicked the tires on a deal, which likely prompted Iguodala’s camp to release the “we will only play for teams on our list” statement.

The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting back, waiting, hoping no trade gets done and Iguodala gets bought out. Los Angeles is the likely landing spot for Iguodala if he becomes a free agent (the Lakers don’t have the pieces to trade for him; the Clippers, however, do).

Iguodala was traded by Golden State to Memphis last July (in what was a cost-cutting move for the Warriors). Iguodala talked buyout with Memphis but would not give up significant money towards it, plus the Grizzlies wanted another pick. So the sides agreed to wait, with Iguodala away from the team and working out on his own.