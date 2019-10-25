Report: Andre Iguodala to sign with Lakers if Grizzlies buy him out

If the Grizzlies buy out Andre Iguodala, the Lakers and Clippers are reportedly frontrunners to sign him.

But maybe his destination is even clearer than that.

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

We know where he’s going. Wait a minute. We know where he’s going. He’s going to the Lakers.

He’s going to the Lakers. He’s going to the Lakers. I’ve had four different players tell me. Every player I talk to tells me that.

Iguodala remains on the Grizzlies’ roster as they seek a trade. Maybe they’ll find one. Maybe they won’t. Iguodala’s $17,185,185 salary certainly makes a trade more complicated.

But the longer Memphis waits, the more circumstances change.

Iguodala might be favoring the Lakers right now. That’s important information.

It isn’t everything, though. The Lakers are still trying to find themselves. Who knows where they’ll be when Iguodala becomes a free agent? Maybe they won’t appeal as much to him.

And that’s if Iguodala becomes a free agent this season. The Grizzlies could still trade him elsewhere.