Report: Andre Iguodala choosing between Nets, Lakers, Warriors

Andre Iguodala is a free agent (Miami did not pick up his $15 million option), and he’s the kind of low-maintenance veteran that could have a role on and off the court on a contender.

And Iguodala has narrowed his choices down to three contenders: The Nets, Lakers, and Warriors. That according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala narrows his playing choices to three teams: pic.twitter.com/o3EK6p7FZh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2021

There has been a fair amount of buzz around the league about Iguodala returning to the Warriors, where he helped win three titles and was the 2015 Finals MVP. His veteran locker room presence would certainly be welcome on a team with developing young stars such as James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody.

With the addition of Russell Westbrook and veteran shooters around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers will be contenders — and Laker GM Rob Pelinka is Iguodala’s former agent. If it’s just about the ring, the Nets are the best choice and will be the preseason title favorites in most corners.

Whatever team he goes to, Iguodala, 37, will play a limited role — he struggled last season, scoring 4.4 points per game, 38.3% shooting overall, and 33% from 3. Despite that, would one of these teams offer more than the minimum to bring Iguodala in? They each could tap some of the tax-payer mid-level exception to make it happen.

The recruiting of Iguodala is going on now but expect the veteran NBA wing to take his time and not be rushed into a decision.

Here's more on the Lakers

