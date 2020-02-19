Report: Andre Drummond said he would leave Cavaliers if John Beilein returned

Andre Drummond didn't enjoy his brief time with John Beilein. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The John Beilein era with the Cleveland Cavaliers won’t be remembered fondly. Beilein lasted just 54 games with the team before stepping down Tuesday. Along the way, he did enough damage to alienate the entire locker room, including one player who had only been with the team for two weeks.

That would be Andre Drummond, who joined the Cavs at the trade deadline. Things were so bad in Cleveland that Drummond was reportedly willing to waive his $28.7 million option if Beilein returned next year, according to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. Lloyd made those comments while appearing on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.

When asked about how Beilein and Drummond interacted with each other, Lloyd said, “Drummond already told people, ‘If Beilein’s back, I’m out.’ He’s been here for two weeks, and Drummond had made it clear that this is worse than Detroit.”

The 26-year-old Drummond has publicly denied that was the case.

That’s a lie... lol but anything for a headline huh? Never said anything of that sort — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 19, 2020

Whether or not Drummond wanted Beilein to go, that’s what happened. J.B. Bickerstaff has taken Beilein’s place. While the Cavs aren’t expected to immediately turn things around and become a contender overnight, there’s at least some hope the locker room won’t be fractured.

That has to be worse something, especially after the disaster Beilein created after just a few months.

