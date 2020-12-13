Amy Olson dealing with tragic family loss ahead of USWO final round

Amy Olson’s father-in-law, Lee Olson, died suddenly and unexpectedly Saturday night, the LPGA has confirmed on Amy's behalf. Golfweek first reported this story Sunday evening.

Amy Olson is in second place through three rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open, one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno. They are in the final group, which didn’t get to tee off on Sunday as play was suspended because of inclement weather and pushed to Monday.

Olson (née Anderson), in search of her first LPGA Tour win, married Grant Olson in 2017. Grant Olson is currently a linebackers coach at North Dakota State University, the couple’s alma mater. The LPGA confirmed that Grant flew in to be by his wife’s side this weekend as she tried to win her maiden tour title, a major championship, and then flew back home to be with his mother and brother.

"The family is understandably in shock and does not have further details to share," an LPGA spokesperson said. "She appreciates no further questions before play is finished tomorrow."

Amy, 28, won an NCAA record 20 tournaments while at North Dakota State. She, Shibuno and Moriya Jutanugarn and scheduled to compete in the delayed final round of the U.S. Women’s Open at 9:25 a.m. ET on Monday morning.