The Lions have the league’s top-ranked offense through four weeks and the unit will reportedly be getting a key piece back for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be in the lineup. St. Brown missed last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks with an ankle injury and he missed two days of practice before returning for a limited practice on Friday.

St. Brown had 23 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns in the first three weeks of the season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that wide receiver Josh Reynolds is also set to play. Reynolds has an ankle injury, but has not missed any games this season.

Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown to play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk