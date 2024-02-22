Report: Amazon will pay $150 million to stream wild-card game

When it comes to streaming games, Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the NFL is fishing where the fish are. As they do, they'll be dining on caviar.

Via Chris Novak of AwfulAnnouncing.com, CNBC reports that Amazon will pay $150 million to televise a wild-card playoff game to cap the 2024 season. That number emerged after FrontOfficeSports.com pegged the number at $120 million.

Peacock reportedly paid $110 million to stream a wild-card game last month.

Networks have overpaid for NFL rights for years, because having those rights help differentiate the business from competitors.

Amazon currently pays, on average, $58.8 million per game for Thursday Night Football. It's paying nearly three times that amount for one playoff game.

It's no surprise. The NFL pulls a large crowd together like nothing else. And the tech companies like Amazon (and YouTube and Apple and Netflix) will inevitable be trying to get more or some of that same action.