Report: Amari Cooper’s quad no worse, but his availability is in question

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper played only three snaps Sunday, leaving with the quadriceps injury that limited him in practice last week.

The quad bruise is no worse Monday than it has been, according to Todd Archer of ESPN, but the Pro Bowl receiver’s availability for Sunday night is in “serious question.”

The Cowboys play host to the Eagles on Sunday night with sole possession of first place in the NFC East on the line. They need Cooper, who made 16 catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the Cowboys’ two victories over the Eagles last season.

But Cooper has dealt with the quad issue the past two games in what has become an injury-plagued season.

The Cowboys listed him on their injury report with ankle and quadriceps injuries last week, limiting him all three days of work.

Cooper caught one pass for 3 yards before leaving in Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

Cooper has appeared on the injury report after every practice this season. He was a full participant with a foot injury for the first nine practices before the first three games.

He was limited with an ankle injury for four of six practices in Weeks Four and Five.

The Cowboys added the quadriceps injury last week.

That means Cooper has had seven limited practices of the 18 this season, but he has played 297 of a possible 420 snaps.