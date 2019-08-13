Report: Amari Cooper has plantar fascia irritation, no concern

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper hasn’t practiced in more than a week, but the team is not concerned.

Cooper has plantar fascia irritation on the bottom of his foot, Mike Fisher of Maven Sports reports.

“He’ll be fine,” a source told Fisher.

It is unclear when Cooper will return to practice — the Cowboys break the California portion of their training camp at the end of the week — but the team considers him day to day.

Cooper has missed only three games in his four seasons.

During the offseason, Cooper stated a 2,000-yard goal for this season. He has never had more than 1,153 yards in a single season, but his 725 yards in nine games in Dallas last season after the trade from Oakland translates to 1,288 over 16 games.

He will play this season under the fifth-year option, getting a fully guaranteed $13.924 million, as the sides continue to negotiate a long-term deal.