Report: Amari Cooper gets “precautionary” MRI
Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper underwent an MRI on his ankle Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Watkins adds that “it’s more precautionary and . . . he’s fine.”
The Cowboys have not released their practice report for Wednesday yet.
Cooper missed almost all of training camp with an intrinsic muscle strain in his left heel. He practiced Aug. 3 and then didn’t practice again until the week of the season opener.
He has played most of the offensive snaps — 171 of 209 — this season, making 16 catches for 238 yards and four touchdowns.
