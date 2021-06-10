Report: Amari Cooper could miss the start of camp with his ankle injury

Dak Prescott insisted Wednesday he has “buried” thoughts of his ankle injury that derailed his 2020 season in Week 5. But now the team has another star player with an ankle injury to worry about.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that star receiver Amari Cooper could miss the start of training camp with an ankle ailment.

Rapoport adds that it’s not a major injury, terming it an “irritation” that happened roughly two weeks ago. The injury has prevented Cooper from running, and he might need two or three weeks before he can resume running.

The Cowboys could list Cooper on the physically unable to perform list to start camp as he is unlikely to be in shape and could risk aggravating the ankle.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy answered a question Wednesday about Cooper’s absence from the team’s minicamp.

“Amari has the ankle that he’s still working through,” McCarthy said. “He won’t participate the rest of the minicamp. I’m just hopeful he’ll be ready for training camp.”

Cooper has 224 receptions for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns in 41 games with the Cowboys, almost the same stats he had in 52 games with the Raiders. He has two Pro Bowls with each team.

