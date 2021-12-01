Report: Amari Cooper to be activated from COVID list, expected to play vs New Orleans

There’s good news coming out of The Star in Frisco, less than 36 hours before the Cowboys’ clash with the New Orleans Saints.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper, who has missed the team’s past two games while under coronavirus protocol and sat out the past two days of practice with lingering symptoms, is being officially activated from the Reserve/COVID list, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, citing a source.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is being officially activated today from Reserve/COVID-19, source said. He is expected to return from a two-game absence Thursday at Saints. Dak Prescott to have Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup on field together for just the third time this season. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 1, 2021

The unvaccinated receiver was supposed to practice in full on Tuesday, but ultimately missed the team’s work session, apparently still dealing with the after-effects of his COVID infection.

“Cooper is still not feeling the best,” coach Mike McCarthy (himself out with COVID) said at the time. “He still has a cough, and his status to be determined.” By missing practice Tuesday, Cooper was considered questionable to suit up Thursday night.

But word now is that he is expected to play, although it should be noted that Cowboys fans have been burned multiple times in recent weeks with optimistic announcements concerning a player’s status, only to have things change prior to kickoff.

The veteran- in his seventh year- ranks second on the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and places third in receptions, despite missing two full games, both of which ended in losses for Dallas.

He’ll rejoin a receiving corps that includes Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, both of whom have also missed time this year. Gallup spent seven weeks nursing a calf injury back to health, while Lamb sat out the Thanksgiving Day game with a concussion. The trio has been on the field together just twice so far this season, in Weeks 1 and 10.

