Report: Alvin Kamara has “high ankle-type issue”

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has a “high ankle-type issue” that will limit him in practice this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Kamara still has hope of playing Sunday against the Bears, Pelissero adds.

The Saints added Kamara to the injury report Thursday. He was limited that day and didn’t practice Friday, earning a questionable designation.

Kamara played 39 of 66 offensive snaps against the Jaguars.

He had 11 carries for only 31 yards and seven catches for 35 yards. Latavius Murray was the team’s leading rusher.