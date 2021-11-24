Former Kings coach Luke Walton was on the hot seat for years. His general manager, Monte McNair, didn’t hire him. Sacramento owner Vivek Ranadive showed frustration with Walton.

So, it was no surprise when the Kings fired Walton and promoted assistant Alvin Gentry to interim head coach.

Least surprised of all? Maybe Gentry, the former Heat, Pistons, Clippers, Suns and Pelicans head coach whom Sacramento hired last year.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report:

Alvin Gentry, himself having been dismissed by New Orleans following that 2020 campaign, chose to join Walton’s staff that October despite being offered a more lucrative role on Doc Rivers’ bench in Philadelphia, sources said

Gentry sacrificed money to join a winner and instead went to “basketball hell“? It’s hard to find a justification other than believing he could eventually succeed Walton as the Kings’ head coach.

This doesn’t mean Gentry undermined Walton. But Gentry would have been a fool not to see the career opportunity in Sacramento.

Really, the problem lies with Kings upper management. If Ranadive (and McNair, if he had the authority) were so down on Walton that Gentry could see signals strong enough that he turned down Philadelphia, Sacramento should have dumped Walton sooner. It’s better to move on quickly than waste time on a coach you don’t believe in. Especially because Walton didn’t have a track record of success elsewhere.

More on the Kings

Three things to know: Jaren Jackson Jr. game-winner helps Grizzlies keep... Three things to know: Suspensions are coming, will LeBron get one? Luke Walton fired as Kings coach after slow 6-11 start to season

Report: Alvin Gentry joined Kings as assistant coach over higher salary with 76ers originally appeared on NBCSports.com