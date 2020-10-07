Report: Alvin Gentry will join Kings' coaching staff instead of Sixers'

Check 1 possible assistant for Doc Rivers off the list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Alvin Gentry reportedly will not be part of Doc Rivers’ coaching staff.

The former Pelicans head coach will instead be joining the Kings, The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Tuesday night.

The Kings and Alvin Gentry have an agreement to bring the ex-Pelicans coach to Sacramento, league sources add



Philadelphia sought Gentry for the same role on Doc Rivers' staff but the Kings are poised to soon announce Gentry's hiring after he worked with Walton in Golden State — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 7, 2020

The 65-year-old Gentry was fired by New Orleans in August after five seasons and one playoff appearance. New Orleans finished 30-42 this year.

Rivers was introduced as the Sixers’ head coach on Monday. His lead assistant on the Clippers last season, Tyronn Lue, is “in a strong position” to be promoted to Los Angeles’ head coach, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Another one of Rivers’ assistants, Sam Cassell, has been linked with the Rockets’ vacancy. Rivers has endorsed Cassell as being worthy of a head coaching job.

Rex Kalamian was the assistant coach responsible for the Clippers’ defense the past two seasons, leaving the Raptors in 2018 to join Rivers’ staff. Perhaps he would consider joining Rivers again in Philadelphia. The Clippers were fifth in the NBA in defensive rating this past season.

Ime Udoka, Kevin Young, Joseph Blair and John Bryant were on Brett Brown’s staff last season. Udoka, an assistant for seven years under Gregg Popovich with the Spurs and essentially the Sixers’ defensive coordinator in 2019-20, has been a reported candidate for several head coaching jobs. The Thunder, Rockets, Pelicans, Clippers and Pacers still have openings.