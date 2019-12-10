Report: Alshon Jeffery out for season

The Eagles are hurting at wide receiver, and it’s not getting any better.

Philadelphia wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will miss the rest of the season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Jeffery suffered a foot injury on Monday night, and although he needs further testing to determine the full severity of the injury, he won’t be ready to go until the offseason at the earliest.

Jeffery has been the Eagles’ No. 1 wide receiver this season and is second only to tight end Zach Ertz with 43 catches for 490 yards. The Eagles have suffered a string of injuries at receiver and only had one healthy wide receiver, Greg Ward, by the end of Monday night’s game.

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is on injured reserve and receiver Nelson Agholor was inactive Monday night with a knee injury, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside also left Monday night’s game with an injury.