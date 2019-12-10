Report: Alshon Jeffery to have MRI after feeling “pop” in leg Monday night

The Philadelphia Eagles can still find themselves playing playoff football by winning the NFC East. Whether they’ll have anyone left standing to play for them once they get there is other story.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will have an MRI on Tuesday morning to determine the extent of his injury sustained in the second quarter of Monday night’s win over the New York Giants. Jeffery was injured without taking contact while coming off the line of scrimmage and collapsed to the turf. He was later carted to the locker room and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Jeffery reportedly felt “something pop” in his leg. However, that sensation may not have come from a torn Achilles and the MRI should provide further clarity.

Jeffery was one of just three healthy receivers active for the game against the Giants. Jeffery left in the second quarter and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was sidelined in overtime. Right tackle Lane Johnson also was forced out of the game due to a leg injury when he got rolled up on in the second half.