Report: Alonzo Highsmith joins Seahawks personnel department

Alonzo Highsmith was fired from his job as the Browns vice president of player personnel when Cleveland shook up its personnel department after the 2019 season and he’s apparently found a new job.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Highsmith has taken a job in the Seahawks personnel department.

Highsmith spent two years with the Browns and he worked for the Packers for six years before moving on to Cleveland. Seahawks General Manager John Schneider also worked for the Packers, but was gone by the time Highsmith took a job in Green Bay.

Per Cabot, Highsmith’s exact title is to be determined but he is in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine wearing Seahawks gear. Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner are co-directors of player personnel for the Seahawks.

UPDATE 8:31 a.m. ET: Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Highsmith and former Browns assistant G.M. Eliot Wolf are working as consultants during the draft process for Seattle. Wolf worked with both Highsmith and Schneider in Green Bay.