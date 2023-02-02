Report: Allie Quigley to sit out this season, but not retire

Report: Quigley to sit out this season, not retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley will sit out this season, but not retire, according to a report from Holly Rowe of ESPN.

Yet another domino has fallen for the Sky, who have lost Candace Parker to the Las Vegas Aces in free agency and Courtney Vandersloot also to free agency in the past week.

Quigley has played the last 10 seasons of her WNBA career with the Sky, garnering three All-Star nods during her time in Chicago. Along with Parker and Vandersloot, she helped the Sky win its first WNBA championship in 2021.

The DePaul University alum is a 3-point specialist, earning a career mark of 39.4 percent beyond the arc with just under 1,300 attempts from downtown. She's averaged over double figures in the last five seasons, putting up her highest mark –16.4 points per game – in 2017.

Drafted by the Seattle Storm in the second round of the 2008 NBA draft, she hopped to the Phoenix Mercury, Indiana Fever, San Antonio Silver and back to the Storm before settling with the Sky in 2013.

The Sky are in a heap of trouble after now three key players from their team have opted to leave the team.