Receiver Allen Robinson is going to be a Steeler.

Robinson has passed his physical in Pittsburgh and the trade sending him from the Rams to the Steelers is set to become official, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The framework of the Robinson deal was reported on Tuesday. Los Angeles will pay $10.25 million of Robinson’s 2023 salary with the Steelers taking on $5 million. The Rams and Steelers will also swap seventh-round picks, with the Rams receiving No. 234 and the Steelers getting No. 251.

Robinson was placed on injured reserve in late November with a season-ending foot injury.

Robinson caught 33 passes for 339 yards with three touchdowns in 10 games in 2022. He suffered a season-ending foot injury. In his last healthy season — 2020 — Robinson caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards with six TDs.

Report: Allen Robinson passes physical with Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk