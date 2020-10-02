A previous ESPN report indicated Packers receiver Allen Lazard would consult with core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers. Apparently that already happened and a decision already was made.

Lazard underwent core muscle surgery this week and is out indefinitely, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lazard earned a game ball after making six catches for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Saints last Sunday.

He has 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Report: Allen Lazard already had surgery, out indefinitely originally appeared on Pro Football Talk