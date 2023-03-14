The Jets don’t yet have the quarterback they seek, but they are getting some of Aaron Rodgers‘ former teammates in place.

Earlier Tuesday came news that the Jets were working on deals to sign former Packers receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

They now have a deal in place with Lazard, per Jordan Schultz of theScore.com, with the sides agreeing to a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed.

Lazard, 27, is coming off his best season, with 60 catches for 788 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In five seasons in Green Bay, he made 169 receptions for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He joins a receiving corps that already includes Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.

Report: Allen Lazard agrees to four-year, $44 million deal with Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk