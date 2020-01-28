Report: All six XFL officiating crews will have one woman

Each XFL officiating crew will have one woman, including line judge Maia Chaka, center. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The XFL is doing its part to promote more women in and around the game of football.

On Tuesday, FootballZebras.com reported that Dean Blandino, the former head of officiating in the NFL who now holds that title with the XFL, has made a concerted effort to make sure the league’s roster of game officials includes women.

In fact, there will be one woman on each officiating crew this season.

Last year, Blandino said, “We’re trying to create more opportunities for female officials and minority officials. The XFL is going to be a showcase for officials all over the country to get more looks and potentially have the NFL look at them. So we’re going to put together an inclusive [officiating] staff.”

Currently there is only one female official in the NFL, down judge Sarah Thomas.

During it’s short life, the AAF had three women officiating.

The six women helping to make sure the game’s rules are followed are: line judge Maia Chaka and side judge LaShell Nelson from Conference USA, line judge Robin DeLorenzo and center judge Amanda Sauer-Cook from the Big Ten officiating consortium, and field judge Sebrina Brunson and line judge Tangela Mitchell from the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Chaka, Nelson and Brunson have taken part in the NFL’s development program for officials.

The XFL season kicks off on February 8.

