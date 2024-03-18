Report: Alexander Mattison agrees to terms with Raiders

Free agent running back Alexander Mattison visited the Raiders earlier Monday. He is not leaving town without agreeing to terms.

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports Mattison will sign with the Raiders.

Mattison, 25, will help replace Josh Jacobs, who signed with the Packers last week. The Raiders also have Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White, with White expected to start.

Mattison had 180 carries for 700 yards and caught 30 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings last season.

He joined the Vikings as a third-round pick in 2019 and spent his first five seasons there.

Mattison has totaled 2,370 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns and 718 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in his career.

The Vikings signed former Packer Aaron Jones to be the lead back in 2024.