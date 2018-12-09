Report: Alex Smith Unlikely to be Healthy for Start of 2019

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is "unlikely" to be healthy for the start of the 2019 season, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Smith is currently in the hospital as he battles an infection from surgery on his broken tibia and fibula. The Utah product suffered the injury against Tennessee on Nov. 18.

There is no guarantee Smith plays again in the NFL, per Rapoport. Even if Smith does return to the field next season, Washington will likely pursue a quarterback for the start of the season either in free agency or the NFL draft.

From @gmfb Weekend: #Redskins QB Alex Smith remains in the hospital, while the team knows at the least, he's unlikely to be ready for the start of 2019. They need to add a QB this offseason. pic.twitter.com/58dizUolUM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2018

Smith went 6–4 as the Redskins' starter in 2018, throwing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He spent seven seasons with the 49ers and five with the Chiefs before getting traded to Washington in January.