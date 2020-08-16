Report: Alex Smith to be cleared for football activity in Washington
Several months ago, it was easy to believe that Washington quarterback Alex Smith would never put on pads and step onto a football field again. On Sunday, Smith is reportedly going to be removed from the PUP list and be placed on the active roster in Washington, according to ESPN’s John Keim. After a gruesome leg injury held him out of over a year of play, and threatened not only his football career, but his life at points, Smith will now have a chance to play meaningful snaps in Washington’s practices.