Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez talking to Robert Kraft about buying Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez appear to be making another run at purchasing the New York Mets.

According to Thornton McEnery of The New York Post, A-Rod and J-Lo are working with senior bankers at JPMorgan Chase to buy the storied baseball franchise from the Wilpon family. McEnery notes the celebrity couple is willing to part with "hundreds of millions" of their own money to make it happen. They also may get some assistance from the Kraft family.

"Two clients whom Rodriguez and Lopez have apparently been speaking to are Patriots owners Bob and Jonathan Kraft," McEnery writes. "Sources tell The Post that the Krafts are not interested in buying a baseball team but are very intrigued by J-Rod's plans for the Mets and Citi Field."

Those plans include redeveloping the area around Citi Field and turning it into an entertainment venue similar to what the Krafts have done with Patriot Place outside Gillette Stadium.

Although Rodriguez and Lopez's previous bid to buy the Mets with billionaire Wayne Rothbaum didn't work out, the couple appears set on getting a deal done. The Wilpons reportedly now are willing to sell part of SNY, the Mets' television network, which they weren't willing to part ways with during the first negotiations.

With help from the Krafts or other billionaire investors, A-Rod and J-Lo could make a serious bid to take over a franchise that the Wilpon family has invested in since 1980.

