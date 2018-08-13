Report: Alex Rodriguez and Cubs Manager Joe Maddon Get in 'Heated Argument'

Cubs manager Joe Maddon and Alex Rodriguez got in a "heated argument" during a pre-production meeting for "Sunday Night Baseball," Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

The ESPN analyst had ripped Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish and the Cubs' team chemistry just two weeks ago. The criticism was harshly received by the team and its fans.

Maddon and Rodriguez had allegedly cleared the air after a brief conversation before the Cubs' Sunday night game against the Nationals, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

The Athletic reported that the exchange was, in fact, more of a confrontation.

"Maddon agreed to the standard pregame session with national TV talent, viewing it as a responsibility to one of Major League Baseball’s biggest partners," Mooney wrote. "Maddon also used it as an opportunity to vent his frustrations with Rodriguez, who had zero interest in an apology tour after his criticism of Darvish’s medical rehab program went viral and drove multiple news cycles.

"Maddon, an exceptionally media-friendly manager, confronted Rodriguez in his office during a meeting that also included play-by-play man Matt Vasgersian and analyst Jessica Mendoza."

The Cubs came back Sunday night to beat the Nationals on a stunning walk-off grand slam.