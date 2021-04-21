Report: Aldon Smith booked on second-degree battery charge in New Orleans

Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
Report: Aldon Smith booked on second-degree battery charge in New Orleans originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Unfortunately, it would seem as though Aldon Smith has run into some more off-the-field issues.

On Monday, it was reported that Smith was wanted for battery after an alleged incident took place on Saturday, April 17 at the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette, outside of New Orleans.

Now, Smith is reportedly being booked on second-degree battery charges, per Mike Perlstein of WWL-TV New Orleans.

Smith had just signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks on Thursday of last week. Now, it's worth wondering if they'll keep the veteran pass rusher after his latest brush with the law.

Prior to joining the Cowboys in 2020, the 31-year-old Smith had been out of the league since 2015. He had endured a plethora of legal issues, including multiple DUIs, domestic violence accusations, felony weapons charges, and allegedly making a false bomb threat at Los Angeles International Airport.

While Smith had a solid season with the Cowboys, playing 806 snaps and notching five sacks, the Seahawks don't necessarily need to keep him. With Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder, Darrell Taylor, Alton Robinson, Benson Mayowa, and LJ Collier on the roster, they have depth on the edge. So, if they don't feel comfortable rostering Smith anymore, they can part with him relatively easily.

This situation should come to a head in short order, especially with the 2021 NFL Draft approaching. So, we'll keep an eye on the Seahawks and see what their plans are for their troubled pass rusher.

