Report: Alcorn State, Tulane schedule first meeting

(STATS) - Alcorn State and Tulane will meet for the first time in 2022, according to a report Monday.

FBSchedules.com said Alcorn State will visit Yulman Stadium in New Orleans for a game Sept. 10, 2022. Alcorn, the 2018 SWAC champion, will receive a $375,000 guarantee from the FBS school, the report added.

Also, the Braves have added home-and-home dates with McNeese: Sept. 17, 2022 at McNeese and Sept. 16, 2023 at Alcorn. McNeese won the two previous meetings in 2000 and 2017.