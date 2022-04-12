Report: Alabama WR John Metchie to meet with Patriots on Top 30 visit

The New England Patriots are meeting with Alabama Crimson Tide WR John Metchie on Tuesday on a Top 30 visit ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, according to multiple reports. Metchie met with the Patriots at the NFL combine earlier this offseason. It’s possible the Patriots are giving him special attention due to his injury concerns, with Metchie suffering an ACL tear in Dec. 2021.

Prior to that injury, Metchie had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdown catches during the 2021 season. He managed that production while playing alongside likely 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams. Metchie also put up 55 catches for 916 yards in 2020.

It’s unclear where Metchie might land in this year’s draft, but many mock drafts project him to the second or third round.

Metchie visited with the #Bills today and is at the #Patriots tomorrow. https://t.co/Aa1ucYCVEg — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 12, 2022

Busy week of top-30 visits for @AlabamaFTBL WR John Metchie III: Source says Metchie — an All-SEC performer this season for the Tide — is with the #Bills today, #Patriots tomorrow and #Jags Thursday. 🐘 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 11, 2022

New England’s receiving corps includes DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, N’Keal Harry and Kristian Wilkerson, among others. Jakobi Meyers is likely to return to the team as a restricted free agency.

List