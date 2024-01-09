Report: Alabama transfer LB Kendrick Blackshire plans to visit Texas

According to Horns247, Alabama transfer linebacker Kendrick Blackshire plans to visit Texas in the near future.

Blackshire spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide. In 2023, he appeared in eight games and recorded 16 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.

The Duncanville (TX) native was a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and was rated the No. 21 linebacker in the country by 247Sports composite.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has targeted specific positions of need via the transfer portal over the last few seasons, and linebacker certainly fits that bill heading into 2024. Jaylan Ford has declared for the NFL draft and the Longhorns are still waiting to hear a decision from David Gbenda.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire