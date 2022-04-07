Report: Alabama tight end Caden Clark enters the transfer portal

On Thursday it was reported that redshirt freshman tight end Caden Clark entered the transfer portal.

He didn’t see an in-game action during the 2021 season and now is on his way out of Tuscaloosa. Clark was buried on the depth chart during the 2021 season that ended in another CFP championship game appearance. He was listed behind Jahleel Billingsley (now at Texas), Cameron Latu, and Major Tennison (graduated).

Heading into the spring, it wasn’t likely that Clark would be able to move up the depth chart at a crowded position for Nick Saban and company. He will now look for another opportunity in the transfer portal.

#Alabama tight end Caden Clark has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per sources. A freshman last year, Clark did not see the field in 2021 and was removed from the roster prior to spring ball. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 7, 2022

Clark signed on with Alabama as part of the 2021 recruiting class. The three-star tight end was ranked as the No. 11 player from the state of Ohio. It would be a situation where he is looking to get closer to home.

Prior to signing on with the Crimson Tide, Clark held offers from Cincinnati, Michigan State, Ohio State, and LSU.

