Report: Alabama RB Jase McClellan visited Rams

Kyren Williams is coming off a fantastic 2023 season in which he led the NFL in rushing yards per game, but the Rams would love to take some of the wear and tear off of him by bringing in a capable backup.

Jase McClellan is one option in the draft and it seems the Rams have at least some interest in the Alabama running back. According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams were among the teams McClellan visited during the pre-draft process.

Last season at Alabama, McClellan rushed for 890 yards and eight touchdowns, also catching 15 passes for 137 yards. He’s a well-rounded back but he’s not going to blow away evaluators with his athleticism or power.

Even in a somewhat weaker running back class, he’s expected to be a late-round pick so keep an eye on him if the Rams haven’t selected a RB by the sixth or seventh round.

