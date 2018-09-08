Report: Alabama QB Jalen Hurts will redshirt the 2018 season

Alabama’s too-many-quarterbacks problem has seemingly been solved. Per Pat Smith of “The Paul Finebaum Show” and Aaron Suttles of The Athletic, Hurts will reportedly redshirt the 2018 season.





The exception, of course, would be if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got hurt. Hurts would be ready to step into that role, especially since it was his for the vast majority of the last two seasons. Hurts was famously benched for Tagovailoa at halftime of the 2018 championship game, and Alabama went on to beat Georgia 26-23.

The NCAA’s new redshirt rule really benefits Hurts, since he can play in up to four games this season without burning his redshirt. But it really helps him if he wants to transfer. Hurts is due to graduate in December 2018, which means he could play in up to four games this season while maintaining his eligibility, transfer after graduation without a penalty, play for a new school in 2019 right away, and still have two years of quarterbacking in front of him.

Hurts played briefly in Alabama’s season opener against Louisville, going 5-for-9 with 70 passing yards and nine rushing yards on three carries. But Tagovailoa got most of the playing time, and coach Nick Saban announced him as Alabama’s Week 2 starter.

Jalen Hurts will reportedly redshirt the 2018 season. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

