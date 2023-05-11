REPORT: Alabama portal target Jaylen Key set to announce this week

Earlier this week we reported that UAB defensive back transfer Jaylen Key would be in Tuscaloosa this past Monday for a visit with coach Nick Saban and the Tide.

On Wednesday afternoon, Matt Zenitz of On3 reported that Key now has decided to make his commitment before the end of this week.

Key’s top schools include Alabama, Ole Miss, and Florida State. Although Alabama has plenty of talent in the backend of the defense, experience is sorely lacking. Adding Key might be the missing piece to the puzzle for the Tide.

Alabama has already landed one highly sought-after defensive back from the transfer portal this week in Louisiana’s Trey Amos.

One of the top defensive players in the transfer portal, ex-UAB safety Jaylen Key, told @on3sports that he plans to make a decision on a new school before the end of the week. He’s deciding between Alabama, Florida State and Ole Miss. More on Key here: https://t.co/KvEF6RxPMX pic.twitter.com/guGvcaZ0BG — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 10, 2023

